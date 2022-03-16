NA Deputy asks whether there is stalemate in goods circulation to Chinese market

Deputy Nguyen Thanh Lam and Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien ( R)

In this regard, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said that he has recommended no many times to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and localities to have plans for planting, rearing and production areas according to market signals.

He suggested that the agricultural sector need to have a production plan according to the requirements and needs of each market.

In the immediate future, the industry and trade sector and the agriculture and rural development sector are still making efforts to discuss with Chinese authorities. However, in the long term, the two ministries need to be responsible for developing a scheme to convert informal export to official exports through the border crossing.

Currently, the standards and criteria for exporting small-scale informal and official goods across the border have been submitted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to the Prime Minister and the Government.

HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies attend the Q&A session this morning, March 16 According to Minister Nguyen Hong Dien, the Chinese market is large, and many countries want to sell products to this country. However, China sets up high standards for goods, requiring manufacturers to comply with regulations.



Accordingly, he recommended that production industries in general, especially agriculture, agricultural products, and foodstuffs try to produce according to plan and ensure that standards must be close to each market.

Deputy Tran Hoang Ngan in Ho Chi Minh City said that China still pursues the policy of "Zero Covid" , while this is the market supplying raw materials for Vietnam. In 2021, we still imported up to US$110 billion worth of goods from this market; accordingly, he expressed concern because of the risk of disruption of the raw material supply chain.

Minister Nguyen Hong Dien replied that the Ministry of Industry and Trade has actively directed functional departments to research to diversify the market. Vietnamese trade departments in other countries have been actively looking for alternative sources of raw materials. Besides, encourage domestic enterprises to increase production and discuss with China to open green channels for goods.

Deputy Tran Hoang Ngan makes a question at the session

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Anh Quan