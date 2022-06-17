Moves taken to promote cashless payment in Vietnam

Dang Tuyet Dung, Director of Visa Vietnam and Laos, said her company has cooperated with retailers to offer gifts to consumers using Visa contactless cards and shopping on e-commerce platforms, and promotional prices at some stores for contactless card users.



To accelerate digital transformation by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Asia-Pacific, it launched the Acceptance Fast Track Program. Small firms in Vietnam can start accepting digital payment in just a few minutes thanks to new solutions and improved approval process of Visa.



Visa Business Solutions provide enterprises a set of tools for gaining success and improving operational efficiency in the era of modern commerce. Meanwhile, SMEs can also access resources on Visa’s Practical Business Skills platform, which gives them necessary knowledge about how to start, manage, and develop a business, Dung added.



On June 16, the People Committee of central Da Nang city’s Hai Chau district, the Vietnam E-commerce Association, and Momo - an e-wallet service supplier launched the “Cashless Payment Street - Hai Chau 2022” program so as to stimulate local shopping demand using digital technology.



Officials launch the “Cashless Payment Street - Hai Chau 2022” program on June 16. (Photo: VNA)



The local administration targets that at least one street will have all stores applying cashless payment methods.



A Visa survey in 2021 revealed that nearly half of Vietnamese consumers are using contactless cards. Though the Covid-19 pandemic has showed signs of easing, 74 percent of the interviewees said they will still shop on large e-commerce platforms, and that even when directly going shopping, they also hope digital payment methods will still be applied at traditional stores. The program is implemented on Tran Van Tru, Nguyen Van Linh, Le Dinh Duong, and Phan Chu Trinh streets, involving stores and businesses operating in different sectors.

