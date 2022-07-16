More than VND732 billion to upgrade Nghi Son Port channel in Thanh Hoa





The project has a channel length of about 5,345 meters, from Buoy No.0 to the turning basin at the junction area in front of the general wharf area No.1, No.2, and the channel to the thermal power wharf.The navigational channel will be upgraded and renovated to meet maritime safety conditions, enough to accommodate general cargo vessels, container ships, and bulk carriers with a tonnage of up to 50,000 DWT or larger.The project has a dredging volume of about 2,600,000 cubic meters and a total investment of VND732.8 billion (US$31.27 million) and will be deployed from 2022 to 2025. Once completed, the project will help increase investment attraction in Nghi Son Economic Zone, promoting socio-economic development in Thanh Hoa Province and the region.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan