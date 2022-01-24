More than VND200 trillion of loans on stock market





If including third-party loans, the outstanding loan balance on the stock market would be more than VND200 trillion.Accordingly, the outstanding loans of securities companies at the end of 2021 increased by about VND100 trillion compared to the previous year. Some securities companies had high margin loans at the end of 2021, such as SSI with nearly VND23.7 trillion, Mirae Asset with more than VND17.28 trillion, TCBS with more than VND15.85 trillion, VNDirect with more than VND15.47 trillion, and HSC with VND13.69 trillion.According to the VSD, the number of new securities accounts opened by domestic investors in 2021 hit a record, with more than 1.5 million accounts, much higher than the total number of new accounts opened in many previous years.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao