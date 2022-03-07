  1. Business

More than 400,000 securities accounts opened in first two months of 2022

SGGP
According to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD), domestic investors opened more than 405,000 securities accounts in the first two months of 2022, higher than the total number of newly-opened accounts in the whole year of 2020 (393,659 accounts).
Thus, by the end of February 2022, the total number of securities accounts in Vietnam, including domestic and foreign investors, was more than 4.7 million.

According to statistics from the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, market liquidity in February reached nearly VND23.21 trillion per trading session, down nearly 16 percent from the previous month.

Experts explained that money was withdrawn from the stock market to inject into production and business activities after the country had returned to a normal state.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha

Tags:

Other news

See more