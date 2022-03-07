More than 400,000 securities accounts opened in first two months of 2022





Thus, by the end of February 2022, the total number of securities accounts in Vietnam, including domestic and foreign investors, was more than 4.7 million.According to statistics from the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, market liquidity in February reached nearly VND23.21 trillion per trading session, down nearly 16 percent from the previous month.Experts explained that money was withdrawn from the stock market to inject into production and business activities after the country had returned to a normal state.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha