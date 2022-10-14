More flexible, active price management needed: Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Khai is delivering his speech at the meeting (Photo: VGP)



Statistics from the Finance Ministry reveal that in the first 9 months of 2022, on average, the consumer price index (CPI) and core inflation increased by 2.73 percent and 1.88 percent respectively compared to this time last year. It is forecasted that the average CPI in 2022 will rise by 3.27-3.51 percent, while the prediction of the General Statistics Office of Vietnam is at 3.2-3.5 percent.

Therefore, the Deputy Prime Minister requested that ministries, state agencies, and localities must closely monitor the global economic and inflation status as well as responding measures from different nations, especially important trading partners of Vietnam.

The supply-demand situation and price fluctuations in the market must be observed carefully for more effective and flexible price management to ensure stable domestic prices and supply sources of commodities. The monetary policy must be administrated logically and harmoniously with the fiscal policy and others to control inflation, maintain the stability of our macroeconomy as well as major balances of the national economy. The rates of credit, interest, and exchange must be correspondingly adjusted.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Khai also asked for a proactive price management method for essential commodities like fuel, energy, food, transport services. Also, the Ministry of Industry and Trade must adopt suitable solutions to ensure stable fuel supply sources effective trading system.

Regarding the merchandise under the control of the state and the services implementing the market-economy pathway (healthcare, education, electricity), ministries and state agencies should devise feasible measures to introduce at suitable times.

All ministries, state agencies, and localities must flexibly use price regulating tools in compliance with the price law to stabilize the domestic market, while inspection tasks on this matter must be done frequently to timely detect and handle violations, inadequacies.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Vien Hong