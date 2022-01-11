MoF asks for explanation for technical glitch on HoSE





Specifically, the MoF requested the Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX) to direct its member companies to urgently report to the ministry on the situation and clarify the cause of the above incident.The HOSE must promptly work with information technology companies to apply technical measures and prepare contingency plans to thoroughly troubleshoot the above technical glitch, ensuring stable operation of the system during the following trading sessions. At the same time, the HOSE must urgently upgrade and strengthen the overall capacity of the trading system as soon as possible, guaranteeing to meet all market developments in the long term, including the case in which the trading volume continues to increase drastically.The VNX and the HOSE must quickly explain and inform the press and investors about the technical problem, as well as the solution applied to resume the stable operation of the system on the afternoon of January 10.

By Ha My – Translated by Bao Nghi