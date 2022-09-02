Mobile device producers excitedly moving to Vietnam

The manufacturing plant for mobile phones of Samsung in Thai Nguyen Province



Xiaomi informed on May 31 that through its partner – DBG Technology VN, which has a factory in Thai Nguyen Province, Xiaomi has successfully produced their first mobile phones in Vietnam. These devices were then distributed to its official outlet in Ho Chi Minh City - Digiworld – to sell domestically. In the future, the phones made in Vietnam will be also sold in Thailand and Malaysia.

Representative of DBG Technology VN Henry Wu shared the company’s excitement cooperating with Xiaomi to produce globally top-quality mobile phones. This company expects to manufacture around 20 million electronic items like computers, home appliances, and electronic parts as well.

At present, popular wireless headsets of Apple such as AirPods and AirPods Pro are created in Vietnam, which shows the trust of this famous electronic giant in the favorable investment environment in the country. It is revealed that Apple will move some of its iPad and Macbook production lines to Vietnam as a negative result of the Covid-19 pandemic in China and neighboring areas.

After Samsung and Intel – the first generation of foreign investors to lay the foundation for the electronics manufacturing industry in Vietnam, other leading corporations like LG, Foxconn, and Nokia have come to the country to establish their production lines.

In May 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that in 2021, Vietnam produced nearly 234 million mobile phones with the value of VND580.8 trillion (US$24.8 billion), a rise of 7.6 percent and 29.5 percent respectively compared to 2020. This means the mobile phone output from Vietnam comprising nearly one-fifth of the whole world, resulting in Vietnam accounting for 13 percent of the global market share on smart phone, only after China.

Vietnam has become the largest mobile phone manufacturing location of Samsung, making up 60 percent of its total products.

Some economic experts commented that Vietnam has been well-known for its strength in assembling parts into end-products for export, and thus has been considered an ideal destination for the main production lines of various leading electronics corporations in the world.

In addition, domestic companies have always been trying to improve their competitiveness when increasingly taking part in the supply chains of major electronics manufacturers. For instance, the number of domestic level-1 suppliers for Samsung has witnessed a significant rise these years.

Another great advantage of Vietnam in the mobile phone industry is that multi-national corporations have established a superior supply chain in the country for a long time, making it easier for them to find material suppliers with reasonable prices to reduce the overall cost.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam