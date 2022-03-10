Ministry urges for intensified monitoring of fuel trade nationwide

The Ministry of Industry and Trade urges for intensified monitoring of fuel trade nationwide. (Photo: VNA)

The move aims to ensure adequate fuel supply and stablise the market, the ministry said in a newly-released notice.

It has requested the authorities to inspect the observation of fuel trade regulations at retail outlets which are strictly required to publish current prices, not charge customers higher rates than the listed prices, and remain open during their registered time. Any violators must be subject to vigorous penalties, it noted.

Any fuel retailers found ceasing sales and hoarding stocks will face suspension of operation or withdrawal of licences in accordance to regulations.

The ministry has also urged for accelerating awareness campaigns for businesses and consumers to encourage them use fuel economically and efficiently.

Vietnamplus