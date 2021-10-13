In its official dispatches to the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance, departments of Industry and Trade in provinces and cities, and petroleum businesses, the Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade requested close supervision ensuring the supply of petroleum to serve production and consumption of people and businesses.

The dispatch said that after a long period of implementing social distancing due to the impact of the fourth wave of the Covid-19 epidemic, many localities across the country are gradually returning to a new normal state, leading to an increase in gasoline consumption in the domestic market.

Under the Department of Domestic Market’s request, the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance must direct its sub-divisions to closely coordinate with the Department of Industry and Trade in cities and provinces nationwide to strengthen the inspection and control of the domestic market aiming to curb speculation and storage of petrol and oil, to ensure that petrol and oil traders in the area strictly comply with the provisions of the Government's Decree No. 83/2014/ND-CP on petrol and oil trading as well as strictly handle those who commit violations in petroleum trading.

The Department of Domestic Market also requested the Departments of Industry and Trade to closely monitor the sale of petrol and oil at retail petrol stations in the area, to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petrol products.

In order to ensure the supply of petrol and oil for the domestic market for the last months of 2021, the Department of Domestic Market also sent an official dispatch to the petrol and oil wholesalers requesting to buy petrol for adequate supplies of the domestic market.

At the same time, it is necessary to have a plan on the source of goods from domestic production and imports to ensure supply for the market soon.

The Department of Domestic Market also proposed the Nghi Son Refining and Petrochemical Company and the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company to fix their problem soon to stabilize production and supply enough goods according to the signed contracts with businesses.

Moreover, the two petrol suppliers ought to have a plan on the source of goods to ensure the supply for the domestic market shortly. In addition, they should report on the quantity of import and export, gasoline inventory by month from the beginning of 2021 to now to serve as a basis for the balance of petroleum supply for the domestic market.





By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan