Ministry requests reviewing all products of Acecook





Accordingly, the MoIT has requested Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company to report urgently on the production process and the difference between the batches of products for domestic consumption and export for two products, namely instant noodle Hao Hao and instant cellophane noddle Good, to assess the presence of Ethylene Oxide in these products as the warning of FSAI stated. Ethylene Oxide is not on the list of substances regulated on maximum limits of pesticide residues in food under Circular No.50/2016/TT-BYT of the Ministry of Health of Vietnam.At the same time, the MoIT has directed relevant agencies to coordinate in reviewing the product portfolio distributed by Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company domestically, inspecting, verifying, and clarifying the production process, and identifying violations, if any, to protect the interests of consumers.According to the provisions of the Law on Food Safety of Vietnam, food-producing and trading organizations and individuals that violate regulations on food safety, depending on the nature and seriousness of their violations, shall be administratively sanctioned or prosecuted for criminal liability. If causing damage, they must compensate and remedy the consequences according to the provisions of law.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao