Ministry proposes 36 criteria to assess efficiency of foreign investments

The Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)



Accordingly, there will be 25 economic indicators, seven social ones and four related to the environment.

The group of economic indicators will evaluate the scale and contributions to the country’s development of the FDI sector, the efficiency of enterprises’ operations, their contributions to the budget, and their use of technologies.

Meanwhile, the social indicators will assess the creation of jobs and incomes for labourers, and those related to gender equality.

Foreign-invested firms’ efforts to save energy, ensure waste and wastewater treatment, and control greenhouse gas emissions will also be taken into account./.

VNA