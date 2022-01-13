Ministry of Public Security asks to verify Tan Hoang Minh’s projects

Land lots 3-12 in the functional area No.3 in Thu Thiem Urban New Area

The agency has called for cooperation from the relevant departments and units to clear legal documents on allowing Tan Hoang Minh to implement 11 high-end real estate projects, including D’.Le Pont D’or Hoang Cau, D’.Palais De Louis Nguyen Van Huyen, D’San Raffles Hang Bai, D’.Le Roi Solei Quang An Tan Hoang Minh, D’.El Dorado 1 Phu Thuong, D’El Dorado 2 Phu Thanh, D’Capital Tran Duy Hung, Summit Building Tran Duy Hung, D’Jardin Royal Tan Hoang Minh Dai Co Viet, Tan Hoang Minh Lo Duc and Tan Hoang Minh Hoang Mai. These projects were approved by the People’s Committee of Hanoi.



Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) affirmed that they did not provide financial credit to any individuals and groups to participate in the auction of land lots 3-12 in the functional area No.3 in Thu Thiem Urban New Area in HCMC.

According to the Property Auction Service Center under the HCMC Department of Justice, the business that offered the second highest price at the auction of land lots 3-12 in the functional area No.3 in Thu Thiem Urban New Area could not be allowed to receive the transfer of from Tan Hoang Minh Group.

It might only occur if the winning bidder refuse auction winning results at the sale event, and the second highest bidder has to offer a price and deposit that are equal or higher than the winning bidder as well as agree with buying a property at the auction.

The auction ended with a record price that has affected the stability of the real estate market. In addition, enterprises will take the advantage of winning at a real estate auction with a high price to suggest an assessment of the property’s value to get more loans from the banks, said chairman of HCMC Real Estate Association (HoREA) Le Hoang Chau.

