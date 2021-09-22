Ministry investigates evasion of trade remedies for cane sugar

Many domestic sugar cane enterprises face difficulties due to dumping of imported sugar. (Photo: SGGP)

The ministry said it has received the petition of the Vietnam Sugarcane and Sugar Association (VSSA) and domestic cane sugar refineries, which submitted evidence that Thai cane sugar products subject to anti-dumping and anti-subsidy taxes have entered the Vietnamese market through five ASEAN countries of Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar.



The MoIT officially imposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on a number of sugar cane products having origin in Thailand on June 15, 2021.



Data of local customs agencies shows that the volume of sugar imported from the five above-mentioned ASEAN countries had increased sharply to 527,200 tons from 107,600 tons after Vietnam initiated an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into sugar from Thailand from October 2020 to June 2021.



Meanwhile, the import volume from Thailand has decreased by nearly 38 percent, from 955,500 tons to 595,000 tons in the period.



The MoIT has actively coordinated with the VSSA to monitor the import of cane sugar products and actively consulted and assisted the VSSA, as well as the domestic cane sugar industry, in collecting information and data and making a petition to request an investigation into this behavior.