At the forum

This forum is part of a series of activities to implement the Decision No. 1162/QD-TTg on commercial development in mountainous areas and islands in the 2021-2025 period. During two in-depth discussion sessions on lessons learned from reality and the supporting role of policies, managers and businesses at the forum shared experiences and solutions to effectively exploit regional specialties and product quintessence of each locality in Vietnam for a better distribution of special products in domestic and foreign markets.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said that the forum contributed to the strengthened connection between supply and demand, ensuring resources to maintain a continuous and diversified supply chain in domestic and foreign markets.

Also at the forum, Mr. Y Thong, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, highly appreciated the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s plan of supporting the connection and consumption of commercial products in mountainous, remote, remote areas and islands. According to him, the plan is showing determination and steps in accordance with the spirit of close coordination among ministries, agencies, committees, localities and businesses, in order to create unity and consensus of the entire state machinery in implementing Decision No. 1162/QD-TTg in the upcoming time.

At the forum, many manufacturers and distributors disclosed their experiences and inspiration in building local product brands to conquer domestic and foreign markets. Large distributing enterprises also pointed out the obstacles in the process of enterprises in mountainous, remote areas and islands participating in the global e-commerce trading floor for selling Vietnam's specialty goods.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai speaks at the forum

Forum businesses participants said that the Program on Trade Development in mountainous, remote and island areas for the period 2015-2020 not only connects and attracts traders and businesses and promote agro-forestry-fishery products of mountainous, remote and island areas but also forms chains of sustainable supply and consumption of agricultural products.

Many regional and regional specialties such as Son La mango, Ngoc Linh ginseng, Dak Lak avocado, Sa Pa salmon, and Phu Quoc rose myrtle berries wine have been displayed in supermarkets and markets across the country and exported to foreign countries.

The Program on Commerce Development in mountains, distant and remote areas and islands in the 2021-2025 period has many new features including mobilizing resources to support supporting production-consuming products, building specialty brands, connecting consumption, promoting digital transformation, supporting start-ups and supporting businesses to export goods in mountainous and island areas through international e-commerce platforms

By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan