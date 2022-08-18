Ministry extends time of anti-dumping investigation on tables, chairs

Illustrative photo



Accordingly, the investigation will end on March 1, 2023.

Earlier on September 1,2021, the MoIT issued the Decision No. 2091/QD-BCT on the investigation.

Products under investigation have codes 9401.30.00; 9401.40.00; 9401.61.00; 9401.69.90; 9401.71.00; 9401.79.90; 9401.80.00; 9401.90.40; 9401.90.92; 9401.90.99; 9403.30.00; 9403.60.90; and 9403.90.90.

The MoIT will verify information provided by stakeholders before making conclusions and hold open consultations so that relevant parties could directly share opinions.

VNA