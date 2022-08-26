Ministry ensures supply of petrol and oil



According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Domestic Market Department, from now to the last months of the year, the demand for petrol and oil for travel and daily life of people and production and business of enterprises will increase especially on public holidays such as the National Day September 2, Mid-Autumn Festival, and Christmas.

In order to ensure the supply of petroleum to meet the domestic market, the Department of Domestic Market yesterday issued two documents directing the management to ensure the supply of gasoline.

that key petroleum wholesalers and distributors have an import plan to ensure an adequate supply of petrol and oil to the market in the upcoming time to prevent the interrupted supply of petroleum in the country as well as maintain sales activities at the enterprise's petroleum retail stores.

Additionally, the Department of Domestic Market requested the Departments of Industry and Trade to closely monitor petrol and oil sales activities at petrol and oil retail stores in the area to deter businesses from stopping selling the commodity without a legitimate reason.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Dan Thuy