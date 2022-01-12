Ministry directs to increase domestic consumption of agricultural products The Ministry of Industry and Trade has directed the Domestic Market Department, the Trade Promotion Agency, the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency to support businesses and cooperatives to increase e-commerce applications to consume agricultural products.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will coordinate with industry associations to help businesses open more fixed and mobile market stalls in industrial parks, densely populated areas in districts to promptly serve consumers in Tet holidays ( the Lunar New Year).



On January 11, the Border Guard Station of Bac Luan 2 Bridge, Mong Cai International Border Gate in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh said that one day after customs clearance procedures were carried out in China’s Guangxi province, nearly 700 trucks have carried Vietnamese goods through the border gate.

On January 11, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Long An Province Chau Thi Le said that farmers in the province are harvesting dragon fruit with an output of about 20,000 tons. At the same time, about 6,000 tons of dragon fruit have been stored in enterprises’ cold storage.

Therefore, the Department of Industry and Trade of Long An province has implemented many solutions to support dragon fruit consumption for farmers and businesses. The Dragon Fruit Association in Long An Province recommended that authorities at all levels should beef up support for farmers and enterprises.

In Cho Gao District in the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang, the province's largest dragon fruit-growing area, with more than 7,400 hectares, farmers are currently harvesting, but traders rarely buy or buy in moderation due to consumption difficulties. Currently, the price of dragon fruit at the garden ranges from VND4,000-VND5,000 a kg for red flesh, but it is also difficult to sell.

