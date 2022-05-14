Ministry calls for Korean investors to pour money into South Central region

At the meeting with Korean investors (Photo: VGP)



On this occasion, leaders of 12 provinces and cities in the South Central Coast - Central Highlands had two meetings and many working sessions as well as met bilaterally with Korean organizations and businesses to promote cooperation and development programs. The provinces focus on introducing and inviting investment in many fields such as renewable energy, tourism, high-tech agriculture, mining, afforestation, medicinal herbs, tourism exploitation from natural heritages, marine economy, industry, and smart city.

Representatives of Korean organizations and businesses also had opinions and development plans with the South Central - Central Highlands provinces. The parties pledged to step up the search and call for Korean projects and businesses to invest in order to help the region get a foundation for sustainable and stable development, heal wars, reduce poverty sustainably and fight climate change…

Also at the conference, a representative of the Korean investors voiced a number of difficulties that this country's businesses encountered when investing in Vietnam including investment procedures, visa mechanisms, and visas. Therefore, they proposed the Vietnamese Government and local leaders create better conditions when attracting businesses for investment.





By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Anh Quan