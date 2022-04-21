Ministry, bank asked to take measures for normal operation of financial market





On the afternoon of April 20, the Government Office conveyed the Prime Minister's direction that relevant ministries and agencies must adopt solutions to ensure the safety of financial and monetary market operations according to their assigned functions and tasks.

Specifically, the Prime Minister requested the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Vietnam to take initiative in immediately implementing measures to stabilize the financial, monetary and securities markets.

The Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Vietnam, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the State Securities Commission and relevant agencies were ordered to continue to closely coordinate to implement the perform well, effectively and synchronously with the tasks and solutions assigned in the previous dispatches of the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Finance and the State Securities Commission shall coordinate with relevant agencies in working and requesting enterprises to disclose information in accordance with the law. If inspectors of the two bodies discovered unclear or inaccurate information, they ought to ask companies to publicize correction and throw a book at the violating companies according to the present regulations.

The Prime Minister also requested responsible agencies to immediately publish and provide official and precise information on the country's socio-economic development prospects for press agencies and investors to gain investors’ trust; moreover, provision of precise information on the country's socio-economic development prospects to investors helps them feel secure to continue carrying out investment, production and business activities in Vietnam in accordance with the law.

The Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Public Security to proactively grasp the situation to take appropriate measures according to its assigned functions and tasks ensuring security, order and social safety.

The Ministry of Information and Communications shall coordinate with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice, the State Bank of Vietnam, the Ministry of Transport, the State Securities Commission, the following agencies namely Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam Radio, Vietnam News Agency to further promote information and propaganda, directing press agencies to report accurately and clearly about the cases relating to the stock market and the corporate bond market to calm down investors and strictly censor false information on social networks.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Dan Thuy