Mekong Delta, Thanh Hoa join hands to promote tourism cooperation

At the comference
Standing Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thanh Hoa Province Nguyen Van Thi said that the North-Central province ranked fifth in the country in the field of area, the third in the field of the population with 3.71 million people. Besides, the locality has a 192-kilometer-long borderline and a 102- kilometer long coastal line, diverse natural resources with 1,535 monuments and landmarks.Particularly, sea tourism, cultural-historical-spiritual tourism and community ecotourism have been more and more developed. The locality has 925 accommodation facilities, providing over 40,000 rooms which would meet the diverse tourism demand of travelers.
In parallel, the 13 provinces and cities of the Mekong Delta are one of the most potential areas in the field of tourism. Especially, the region closely connects with waterway tourism, attractive hick tourism, a typical ecosystem, a charming river area, four-season fruit trees, rustic cuisine in combination with long-standing cultural and historical traditions and so on.
The smokeless industry in the Mekong Delta comprising eco-tourism, green tourism and community tourism is getting more and more developed attracting visitors.
The North-Central province’s leader stated that with original tourism products of localities, the promotion of linkage and development between Thanh Hoa Province and the Mekong Delta region would create more attractive and new tours and would be a great chance to exchange travelers and promote domestic tourism development.
Speaking at the conference, Deputy Chairman of Can Tho City Nguyen Thuc Hien said that the conference was an opportunity for localities, investors and enterprises to exchange, share experiences and mutually find ways to remove barriers; therefore, strengthening the mutual cooperation, tourism development and tours connection between the Mekong Delta region and Thanh Hoa Province and vice versa, contributing to strongly exploiting and developing tourism in localities.