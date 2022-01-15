Mekong Delta set to become agricultural economic hub by 2030





It is part of the regional master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050 mentioned in Resolution No.5/NQ- HDDPVDBSCL recently issued by the Mekong Delta Coordinating Council.The approval of the master plan is expected to make it easier for regional localities to devise their own planning in a way that ensures they are connective, synchronous and systemic together.Accordingly, the region will comprise agriculture centers, economic corridors and locomotive urban areas with diverse services and industries using modern technology and adapting to climate change. It will develop maritime economy and strengthen inter-regional, domestic and global connectivity, improve the quality of workforce, create a sustainable living environment in tandem with restoring natural resources and important ecological systems, and preserve unique and special cultural identity of ethnic groups.Further priority will be given to developing key infrastructure of national, regional and inter-provincial significance in the fields of transportation, energy, clean water supply, agriculture centers, education-training, health care, irrigation, disaster prevention and control, and climate change response.About loans for the region, the Resolution details criteria for choosing loans and portfolios of investment projects, financial mechanisms and related contents in line with law.

VNA