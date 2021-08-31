Mekong Delta provinces lack rice harvesting machines for summer-autumn rice crop

Farmers harvest rice in the Mekong Delta. (Photo: SGGP)
Soc Trang Province will assist combine harvester owners in terms of travel schedules, and at the same time, local officials will guide them to comply strictly with regulations on Covid-19 prevention.
Similarly, the People's Committee of Bac Lieu Province has also sent a document to Hau Giang and Soc Trang provinces, asking these provinces to support and create conditions for workers and rice harvesting vehicles to enter Bac Lieu Province. According to the People's Committee of Bac Lieu Province, in the summer-autumn rice crop in 2021, the province grew about 58,900 hectares of rice with estimated output of 346,320 tons of rice.
However, through review, rice harvesting vehicles in the province only meet 50-60 percent of the demand. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and a lack of rice harvesting machines, the rice harvesting progress is extremely sluggish.
Similarly, the People's Committee of Bac Lieu Province has also sent a document to Hau Giang and Soc Trang provinces, asking these provinces to support and create conditions for workers and rice harvesting vehicles to enter Bac Lieu Province. According to the People's Committee of Bac Lieu Province, in the summer-autumn rice crop in 2021, the province grew about 58,900 hectares of rice with estimated output of 346,320 tons of rice.
However, through review, rice harvesting vehicles in the province only meet 50-60 percent of the demand. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and a lack of rice harvesting machines, the rice harvesting progress is extremely sluggish.