Mekong Delta industry-trade fair 2022 to open in Long An Province

Mekong Delta industry-trade fair 2022 is set to take place in Long An Province from ecember 2 to December 8.



Accordingly, the functional forces of Long An Province this morning also host a meeting to implement the fair plan.

This is the national trade promotion in 2022 which will be a great chance for enterprises in the region to exchange, connect and look for trade promotion opportunities.Through the fair, the businesses and enterprises shall have a chance for mutual investment, co-production and trade development among localities, and domestic enterprises, especially provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region with Korean counterparts.In addition, localities will have chances to promote their images, potentialities, strengths and well implement the domestic market development plan in association with the campaign of "Vietnamese people giving priority to using Vietnamese products"; develop trade promotion among localities and domestic and international enterprises.On the occasion, the host province of Long An shall reinforce its image promotion, and introduce the locality’s strengths and potentialities. Besides, the locality will also showcase typical and special products of Long An Province and other provinces and cities nationwide at the fair.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong