Mekong Delta bustlingly preparing merchandise for Tet holiday

Director of Phuoc Dinh Yellow Mai Flower Cooperative is taking care of a Mai tree for 2023 Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP)



At this time of the year, Sa Dec Flower Village in Dong Thap Province is rushing to nurture ornament flowers for the market on Tet holiday. Residents are caring for about 55ha of flower fields, mostly potted mums – the specialty of this area.

Tran Van Tiep, Chairmain of ‘I Love Purple’ Club shared that when the Covid-19 pandemic is basically under control, economic activities resume. His club actively increases its ornament flower products to 60,000 pots of this kind, 3 times as many as the quantity of last year. With timely care, the harvest is quite promising.

Near this club, Tran Van Hau has finished sowing the seeds of different short-term ornament flowers like Indian chrysanthemum, Taiwan chrysanthemum, gerbera, Pico chrysanthemum. The only seeds left for sowing in the lunar month of November are marigold, yellow cosmos, cockscombs, pansy, and scarlet sage. There are also new flower kinds to attract more customers this year.

In Cho Lach Flower Village (Ben Tre Province), residents are also bustling taking care of their products. According to Director of Phuoc Dinh Yellow Mai Flower Cooperative, members of the cooperative have put 400 yellow Mai trees into ornament pots of different sizes to be transported to major markets in Vinh Long Province, Can Tho City, HCMC.

Huynh Thanh Tam, owner of a farm specializing in shaped fruits, said that his farm is preparing coconuts with embossed skin, gold-bar-shaped watermelons, square grapefruits, which are highly preferred for display on Tet holiday. He has received many orders from various parts of the country.

A villager in Ca Mau Province is drying rice paper under the sun to prepare for 2023 Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP)





Several specialty-food villages in Ca Mau Province such as Cai Doi Vam Village in Phu Tan District, Rach Goc Village in Ngoc Hien District have increased production to serve the high demands on Tet holiday.

Director of Tan Phat Loi Cooperative (sited in Tan An Tay Commune of Ngoc Hien District) predicted a promising vision this year, as right now his cooperative can sell around 4 tonnes of dried fish each month, with a gradual rise towards the end of the year. However, since shrimp harvesting is not as much as expected, his cooperative has to buy more material from other areas, increasing the overall price.

Kien Giang Province is famous for many types of specialties such as banana leaves, ginger, galangal, shallot from U Minh Thuong National Park and aquatic products like giant river prawn, giant tiger prawn, crab. The preparation for merchandise to be sold on Tet holiday has already begun and is entering the peak time.

Owner of Dai Duc Fish Sause Producer in Phu Quoc City shared that his company is going to distribute around 200,000l of fish sauce, a rise of one-fifth compared to last year. All products are bottled as regulated, with legal geographical indication.

The Mekong Delta, not being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic anymore, is forecast to earn great profit with a predicted purchase power rise by 30 percent compared to this time last year. Major supermarket chains like Co.opmart, Bach Hoa Xanh, Winmart are now stocking specialties from this region to serve their customers during the upcoming Tet holiday. They will also organize hundreds of stabilized-priced selling stations in remote areas, islands, and boundary areas.

By staff writers – Translated by Yen Nhi