Media, businesses together overcome impact of Covid-19 pandemic

At the forum

Speaking at the opening of the forum, journalist Ho Quang Loi, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, said that in the past two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has been like an unprecedented terrible storm around the world, causing very heavy losses. In Vietnam, the Covid-19 pandemic with the emergence of new strains that can spread faster and more dangerously has seriously affected all aspects of social life, posing great challenges in the prevention and control of the epidemic and efforts in economic recovery.

Above all, the Party and the government have mobilized all resources, and the joint effort and consensus of all classes of people plus cooperation and support of international organizations; subsequently, the epidemic has been gradually put under control . The government and a series of localities, sectors and levels have been planning for a " new normal life ", reopening the economy.

In the past time, the media has developed its significant role in reaching the Government's dual goal of fighting the pandemic and recovering the domestic economic growth.

Enterprises have contributed financial support to the fight of Covid-19 as well as worked closely with the media in encouraging people to donate money for people bumping into difficulties.

Chu Tien Dung, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Business Association Entrepreneur Chu Tien Dung, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Business Association, General Director of Saigon Industry Corporation, mentioned during the fourth outbreak of Covid-19, businesses in the southern metropolis have held many online discussions with the companionship of press agencies and media.

The press has created motivation and added strength to help businesses overcome challenges. “In the coming time, businesses need to come up with new management methods and models to ensure the new normal conditions of society. In addition, businesses hope that press agencies will continue to accompany businesses to promptly reflect on good practices, typical models, and advanced production methods to help businesses apply for timely development," said Mr. Chu Tien Dung.

Tran Trong Dung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, has outlined solutions for the press to accompany businesses, helping businesses gradually restore production and business, and overcome the Covid-19 impacts.



Journalist Tran Trong Dung Journalist Tran Trong Dung suggested the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association and the City Business Association to organize programs to revive production business for enterprises. The Journalists Association of Ho Chi Minh City has organized specialized reporter clubs to help businesses in each production and business segment, thereby helping businesses' communication activities become more specific and spread more strongly.

As for press agencies, he expected press agencies to adopt digital transformation and promote cooperation with businesses to promote trade. In addition, he hoped that the provinces in the Southeast and Southwest regions would coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City to organize events for the promotion of regional linkage, thereby helping the economy of Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces recover.

Banking and finance expert Nguyen Tri Hieu said that in the current context, the press as well as businesses are heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic; therefore, State agencies should soon take measures to support press agencies during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, he expected the media to provide accurate information about Covid-19.



Entrepreneur Le Minh Hoa, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association for Women Entrepreneurs Entrepreneur Le Minh Hoa, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association for Women Entrepreneurs, highly appreciated the role of the media team in supporting and accompanying businesses during the country’s economic development. According to her, the press has played an important and effective role as it has been accompanying and standing side by side with entrepreneurs in achieving the dual goals of controlling the Covid-19 epidemic and restoring the country’s economy.

Despite suffering a lot of losses due to the epidemic, many businesspersons have cooperated with the media contributing financial resources to support those facing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She emphasized that businesses will continue to accompany and stand side by side with the press to restore production and business to overcome the Covid-19 crisis.

Journalist Tran Thanh Hai, in charge of the editorial board of Finance & Investment Publication of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper , said that the press and businesses need to work closely together to remove difficulties to overcome the impact of the pandemic and boost the country’s economic recovery. In the current context, the press needs to support businesses and entrepreneurs to the max, especially in production and business recovery. Both sides must consider it as a responsibility when the country is entering the "new normal" phase.

Moreover, media help businesses to transfer opinions to the government and responsible agencies to have effective instructions in managing and operating the economy in the "new normal".

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan