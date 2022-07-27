Measures to stabilize pork prices to be immediately implemented

Pork prices have increased immensely lately



Accordingly, the Deputy Prime Minister asked that the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Industry and Trade, Finance, as well as the People’s Committee of all provinces and cities closely monitor the prices of pork and timely adopt feasible solutions within their power to ensure a balance between supply and market demands on pork and animal feed.

All must be done to maintain the rights of farmers, to prevent price rise due to a shortage of pork which might lead to even more serious inflation, to sternly control pork export at country borders, and combat against speculation, profiteering, manipulation, and unreasonable price raising via strict punishments. The mentioned ministries must report to the Prime Minister about any matters out of their power for promptly handling.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai also assigned the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry to cooperate with related agencies and all localities to help farmers increase the output so that the pork supply is stable. The task of disease prevention for pigs and sustainable re-herding using the closed and bio-safety model should be applied to fulfill these goals.

This ministry is requested to work with the Industry and Trade Ministry and inspection agencies to monitor wholesale produce markets and slaughterhouses to eliminate speculation, profiteering, and unreasonable price raising.

Finally, the Deputy Prime Minister asked that the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) collaborate with related agencies to evaluate the influence of pork prices on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) so as to better control this index this year as assigned by the National Assembly and the Government.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Yen Nhi