Markets, supermarkets poorly patronized after reopening

Pork is sold on the roadside of the National Highway 22 near the Hoc Mon Wholesale Market. (Photo: SGGP)

However, on the National Highway 22, Nguyen Thi Soc Street, and the roads around the wholesale market, trade activities were bustling, even encroaching onto the roadway.At Binh Dien and Thu Duc wholesale markets, the situation was similar. Faced with the current situation, the wholesale market management companies made a petition, stating that “the spontaneous points of sale mushroomed around the wholesale markets cause disordered traffic safety and do not ensure regulations on pandemic prevention. They also make traders in the wholesale markets unable to sell goods. Some traders have left wholesale markets to rent premises to sell goods outside.