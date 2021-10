Markets, supermarkets poorly patronized after reopening

For three wholesale markets , Hoc Mon has reopened stalls after closing for more than three months. Binh Dien and Thu Duc are still running transshipment points, with about 500 tons of goods per day. Because wholesale markets are operating moderately, with 20-30 percent of stalls reopened and goods are not abundant, the number of people going to the market is small, and the purchasing power is not high.A representative of the Hoc Mon Wholesale Market said that by the morning of October 22, more than 100 stalls of vegetables, fruits, and pork had been reopened, and more than 400 tons of goods had arrived at the market, but trade activities were muted. Most fruit and vegetable traders could only sell about 50 percent of their stock through the gathering and transshipment points.