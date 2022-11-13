Market surveillance authorities simultaneously inspect gas stations in HCMC

At the gas station at No.86 To Ky Street, Trung My Tay Ward, District 12, many people wait in line for their turn to fill up their vehicles. (Photo: SGGP)

It was recorded that at some gas stations in HCMC, the situation of people queuing for their turn to refill recurred on November 13. Some gas stations limited the amount of gasoline poured each turn, and some places temporarily closed and hang the sign "out of gasoline, waiting for restocking".



Specifically, in the morning of the same day, at a petrol station of Tay Nam Petroleum Logistics Company at No.86 To Ky Street, Trung My Tay Ward, District 12, many people waited in line for their turn to fill up their vehicles. However, each person can only refill a maximum worth of VND50,000 of gasoline, like the time before gasoline prices increased.



Tan Chanh Hiep petrol station at the intersection of To Ky and Dong Bac streets in District 12 was also quite crowded, with people waiting for a refill. To ensure order and avoid jostling, the petrol station had arranged a barrier in front of the pumps. Gas stations along Quang Trung Street in Go Vap District, Truong Chinh Street in Tan Binh District, and Luy Ban Bich and Trinh Dinh Trong streets in Tan Phu District also experienced the same situation.



On the same day, the Market Surveillance Department of HCMC simultaneously inspected gas stations that temporarily halted operation after receiving the direction of the Ministry of Industry and Trade on monitoring, inspection, and handling of violations in petroleum trading activities.



Market surveillance authorities inspect the gas station at No.202 - 204A Trinh Dinh Trong Street in Tan Phu District. (Photo: SGGP)



Nguyen Thi Thuy Kieu, Manager of the gas station at No.202 - 204A Trinh Dinh Trong Street, shared that the company has three petrol stations. Currently, this gas station had run out of petrol for two days before the price adjustment. The gas station has then only sold oil. As soon as gasoline ran out, the gas station quickly reported it to the HCMC market surveillance authorities. On the morning of the same day, market surveillance authorities inspected the gas stations at No.592 - 594 - 596 Luy Ban Bich Street and No.202 - 204A Trinh Dinh Trong Street in Tan Phu District. The market surveillance team No.14 worked with the manager of the gas station and opened the fuel tank to measure and check the remaining quantity of gasoline in the reservoirs as well as the gasoline pumps. At the gas station at No.202 - 204A Trinh Dinh Trong Street, the remaining amount of RON E5 gasoline was 20 liters, that of RON 95 gasoline was 65 liters, and that of oil was about 1,300 liters.



Market surveillance authorities measure gasoline tanks. (Photo: SGGP)



The HCMC Department of Market Surveillance also checked other gas stations, such as the gas station at No.102 Pho Quang Street in Ward 2 in Tan Binh District and the gas station at No.1760 Pham The Hien Street in Ward 6 in District 8.



The HCMC Department of Market Surveillance also checked other gas stations, such as the gas station at No.102 Pho Quang Street in Ward 2 in Tan Binh District and the gas station at No.1760 Pham The Hien Street in Ward 6 in District 8.

The leader of the HCMC Department of Market Surveillance said that the inspection aimed to grasp business activity information on whether or not the situation of hoarding gasoline from which to have appropriate handling. According to the Market Surveillance Department, there are 24 gas stations in Tan Phu District. Of these, one has stopped operation, and two have announced that they have run out of gas. The remaining 21 gas stations are still operating normally. Through inspection at the gas station on Trinh Dinh Trong Street, initially, market surveillance authorities noted that gas stations strictly complied with the conditions of petroleum trading.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Bao Nghi