Market liquidity exhausted despite VN-Index hitting 1,300-point mark





After the previous gain, stocks in the VN30 basket were under intense correction pressure right from the ATO session on May 11. The fact that stocks in the VN30 group were sold caused the VN-Index to be flooded in red for most of the trading session.Contrary to the gloom of large-cap stocks, speculative stocks continued to be bought heavily and remained in green until the end of the trading session. Although this stock group cannot be a locomotive for the VN-Index, it contributes to creating a psychological effect for the group of large-cap stocks.Specifically, after most of the time standing outside to observe the situation, the demand for stocks in the VN30 group recovered again after 2 p.m.The return of these stocks helped the VN-Index switch to green and hit the 1,300-point mark again before entering the ATC session. The VN-Index increased by 7.97 points or 0.62 percent to close at 1,301.53 points.Green dominated the HoSE with 249 winners, 143 losers, and 50 unchanged stocks. However, the number of winners and losers in the VN30 basket was quite balanced with 16 gainers, 13 losers, and one unchanged stock.Stocks that positively impacted the VN-Index included ACB, CTG, FPT, PNJ, and VRE. On the contrary, stocks that slowed down the index's rally included VNM, VJC, STB, PLX, PDR, MSN, HPG, and BVH.Contrary to the market's prosperity is the alarmingly low market liquidity. According to statistics, the trading value of the HoSE merely reached VND11.52 trillion (US$499.74 million), equivalent to 418.2 million shares transferred. This trading value accounts for 25 percent compared to the peak of VND44 trillion ($1.9 billion).

By Hai Ho – Translated by Thuy Doan