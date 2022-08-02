Market capitalization on HoSE loses VND1.01 quadrillion in first seven months





The HoSE, on August 2, announced that by the last trading session of July 2022, the VN-Index reached 1,206.33 points, up 0.73 percent compared to June but down by nearly 20 percent compared to the end of 2021.Market liquidity in July recorded an average trading value and volume of VND11.5 trillion and 492.9 million shares, respectively, down 20.84 percent in value and 10 percent in volume, respectively, compared to before. The total trading volume of shares exceeded 10.3 billion shares, with a trading value of nearly VND241.55 trillion, down 14.10 percent in volume and 24.4 percent in value, respectively, compared to June.By the end of July 2022, on the HoSE, there were 554 listed securities codes, including 402 stocks, two closed-end fund certificates, nine exchange-traded fund certificates, 137 covered warrants, and four bonds. The total volume of listed shares reached over 134 billion shares. The listed market capitalization exceeded VND4.79 quadrillion, up 0.75 percent (equivalent to VND40 trillion) compared to June (at VND4.75 quadrillion), accounting for 57 percent of GDP in 2021 (GDP at current prices).Thus, compared to the end of 2021, in the first seven months of 2022, the VN-Index has lost more than 290 points, and the market capitalization of the HoSE has evaporated by VND1.01 quadrillion. At the end of the last trading session of December 2021, the VN-Index reached 1,498.28 points, and the market capitalization of shares listed on the HoSE topped VND5.8 quadrillion, accounting for 92.77 percent of GDP in 2020.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao