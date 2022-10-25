Many violations in 48 investment projects in Kon Tum Province

Dak Psi No.1 Hydropower Plant. (Photo: SGGP)

Kon Tum Department of Planning and Investment, on October 25, had the results of checking the compliance with regulations in 48 investment projects in the province.



These 48 projects have an investment capital of over VND3.7 trillion, with a total land area of 345 hectares.



Through inspection, it was determined that 47 out of 48 projects were behind schedule. Many projects have had to adjust the schedules many times but have not been completed yet. They include Rubber Sheet Processing Factory - Branch No.716 (General Corporation No.15) and Tan Mai Pulp and Paper Mill project. The responsibility for these projects' postponement belongs to the investors and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment.



Eleven out of 48 projects have not yet fully implemented the procedures for competent State agencies to allocate or lease land; four out of 48 projects are slow to put land into use for more than 24 months from the date of land allocation.



Most investors have not yet made environmental monitoring and evaluation reports according to regulations on the implementation of investment projects.



Nineteen out of 48 projects have not yet fulfilled their deposit obligations to secure the project implementation.



In addition, Ry Ninh No.2 Hydropower Joint Stock Company, the investor of Dak Psi No.1 Hydropower Plant, has not yet fulfilled the obligation to declare and pay the fee for the right to exploit water resources as prescribed.



Agricultural and pharmaceutical projects have not deployed cultivars synchronously according to the investment policy.



Inside the Tan Mai Pulp and Paper Mill. (Photo: SGGP)



- The project on exploitation and processing of building stone in Village 1B in Dak La Commune of Dak Ha District;



- The project on mining sand and gravel as building materials in villages No.3 and No.5 in Dak Rve Town in Kon Ray District;



- The project on mining sand and gravel as building materials in village No.10 in Dak To Re Commune;



- The project on exploiting clay for making bricks and tiles in village No.2 in Kroong Commune in Kon Tum City;



- The Mi Ba Mushroom Farm project;



- The Organic Microbial Fertilizer Manufacturing Plant project;



- The Rubber Sheet Processing Factory project;



- The project on the artificial quartz stone processing factory of Loc Thien Phu Mineral Joint Stock Company;



- The project of growing medicinal plants under the forest canopy.



Through inspection, the Department of Planning and Investment proposed to terminate the operations of nine projects because investors have not made a deposit to secure the project implementation and arbitrarily terminated operations or the projects are behind schedule and have not been carried out. These projects include:

Besides, the Department of Planning and Investment also asked the provincial People's Committee to direct relevant departments and localities to have directions for handling violations of the projects.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha