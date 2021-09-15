Many Vietnamese seafood exporters not subject to US anti-dumping tariffs





Accordingly, 28 out of the 63 businesses initially subject to the review would not be examined for various reasons.Among the remaining 35 companies, Nha Trang Seafood Joint Stock Company (NTSF) and Bien Dong (East Sea) Seafood Joint Stock Company (ESS) are requested to answer the survey questionnaire.The DOC determined that Green Farms Seafood Joint Stock Company (Green Farms) is eligible for a separate tax rate.According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the DOC preliminarily determined that NTSF did not make sales of subject merchandise at prices below normal value during the period of review so it will not be subject to anti-dumping tax.The tax rate on ESS's products is set at US$3.87 per kg because the DOC believed that the company had not fully cooperated with the DOC, while the Green Farms Company was levied a tax rate of $1.94 per kg.The remaining companies among the 35 reviewed companies continue to be taxed at $2.39 per kg as in the previous years.Big Vietnamese exporters, including Vinh Hoan JSC and Nam Viet Joint Stock Company and NTSF, are not subject to the anti-dumping tariff.The DOC announced that the interested parties may submit ideas or request a hearing within 30 days from the date of publication of the preliminary results. A final conclusion is expected to be issued by the DOC in January 2022.The MoIT will continue to coordinate with the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), Vietnamese exporters and the US side to deal with relevant issues to ensure legitimate rights and interests of Vietnam in this regard.Vietnamese tra fish have been subject to US anti-dumping duties since 2003 and the tariffs have been reviewed annually since then.Statistics from the General Department of Customs showed that last year Vietnam's pangasius and basa fish exports to the US reached 83,159 tons, raking in about $228.79 million.

VNA