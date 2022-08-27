  1. Business

Many Vietnamese businesses join supporting industry chain

Ms. Le Nguyen Duy Oanh, Deputy Director of the Center for Supporting Industry Development of Ho Chi Minh City, yesterday said that it is a positive signal nearly 5,000 domestic enterprises operating in processing and manufacturing have been so far participating in the production of supporting industry products.
From 2020 to now, foreign-invested enterprises which have produced end products have sought the domestic supply of supporting industry products, said Ms. Le Nguyen Duy Oanh.
She revealed that the center alone is receiving a list of more than 400 industrial products which foreign-invested enterprises need. For example, Techtronic Industries Group (TTI) is looking for suppliers in Vietnam in four areas including plastic injection molding, molds, electricity, and metal for a $650 million investment plant in Ho Chi Minh City's Hi-Tech Park.

