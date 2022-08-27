Many Vietnamese businesses join supporting industry chain

From 2020 to now, foreign-invested enterprises which have produced end products have sought the domestic supply of supporting industry products, said Ms. Le Nguyen Duy Oanh.

She revealed that the center alone is receiving a list of more than 400 industrial products which foreign-invested enterprises need. For example, Techtronic Industries Group (TTI) is looking for suppliers in Vietnam in four areas including plastic injection molding, molds, electricity, and metal for a $650 million investment plant in Ho Chi Minh City's Hi-Tech Park.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Dan Thuy