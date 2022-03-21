Many projects in Dong Nai moderately implemented due to high fuel price

Illustrative photo
At the construction site of Huong Lo 2 (Huong Street 2) along Dong Nai River performed by Hung Cuong Company, the contractor had to mobilize 40 equipment and machines, including road-rollers and bulldozers to serve for the construction process.However, the continuously- increasing fuel price has made the construction more expensive than that during the bidding time, sending the contractor to difficulties and forcing the projects to be implemented moderately.
As for the Dau Giay – Phan Thiet expressway project through Dong Nai Province’s Xuan Loc District, from the beginning of March 2022 up to now, the high fuel price has been increasing construction materials, including crushed-stone aggregate, yellow sand and cement, by 60 to 70 percent over the bidding time . Road surface embankment material prices have surged by 35 to 40 percent. Hence, contractors have to carry out the project in moderation.