Many banks see increased profits

Specifically, Vietcombank announced a pre-tax profit of VND9.95 trillion, up 15.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Techcombank enjoyed a pre-tax profit of VND6.8 trillion, up 23 percent year-on-year. The pre-tax profit of HDBank was roughly VND2.53 trillion, up 20.3 percent year-on-year. Nam A Bank’s pre-tax profit was more than VND645 billion, up 40 percent year-on-year. Eximbank achieved a pre-tax profit of VND809 billion, 3.8 times higher than the same period last year.

