Long Hau- Da Nang high-tech factory starts construction

At groundbreaking ceremony of the Long Hau- Da Nang high-tech factory

Accordingly, the project was granted the first investment registration certificate by the Management Board of Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Parks on July 10 of 2018 with a total investment capital of VND1,050 billion (US$45 million) and a total area of 29.6 hectares.

The project is divided into three phases.It is expected that the 8,985- square meter factory will help domestic manufacturing enterprises improve their competitiveness as well as integrate into the regional and global supply chains of high-tech manufacturing after it is put into operation. Thereby, the project will contribute to promoting the development of Da Nang hi-tech park in particular and socio-economic development in Da Nang City and the Central region in general, said Head of the Management Board of Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Parks Pham Truong Son.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong