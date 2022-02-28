Long An strives to attract FDI projects

According to the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Long An Province, even when the Covid -19 epidemic’s situation had just been complicated, leaders of the provincial Party Committee and the People’s Committee came to each industrial zone, each industrial cluster, and each company to help them remove their difficulties.



To support the recovery of businesses’ production in the province effectively, administrations in the province tried to have enough vaccines for all workers even those from other localities to come to the province for work.

Simultaneously, the province has taken solutions to assist businesses for quick recovery in production according to the roadmap to control the Covid-19 epidemic.

Moreover, the province has promoted local investment and improved administrative procedures for transparency of investment and business environment to create the best conditions for investors.

Furthermore, the province has kept issuance of the investment certificate within one day right after enterprises submit enough investment papers and complete necessary procedures.

Thanks to the adoption of supportive policy and full exploitation of its strength, Long An Province has risen to become a bright spot in attracting FDI investment. Specifically, Long An attracted many investors from Japan and Korea. In the coming time, it will try to attract investors from Europe and USA to diversify FDI capital.

According to the Management Board of Industrial Parks of Long An Province, it has drawn 11 new projects including seven FDI projects and four domestic projects with a total capital of more than US$164 million and above VND3,100 billion. Besides, many FDI enterprises operating in industrial zones and clusters have expanded their factories and production scale.

According to leaders of Long An Provincial People's Committee, in the province's strategy and orientation to attract FDI capital, the province will take heed of cooperation in investment in high-tech industrial projects, electronic manufacturing and hardware, and software, supporting industry, processing industry, logistics, and technology for converting liquefied natural gas.

Currently, the province is promoting the establishment of a coastal economic zone with the orientation to become a high-tech zone of the province with the implementation of trade, service center projects.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan