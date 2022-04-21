Long An starts construction of US$231.26-million industrial park

The groundbreaking ceremony of Nam Thuan Industrial Park in Long An Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Former State President Truong Tan Sang, leaders of Long An Province, and representatives of more than 400 enterprises attended the ceremony.



Mr. Nguyen Van Ut, Chairman of the People's Committee of Long An Province, said that the groundbreaking of Nam Thuan Industrial Park marked the strong start of the province in economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic. Accordingly, by March 2022, there were over 14,000 active enterprises with a total capital of over $15.5 billion; nearly 2,150 domestic projects being granted investment certificates with a total capital of over $11.5 billion, and 1,138 FDI projects with a total capital of over $9.7 billion.



The Chairman of the provincial People's Committee asked the investor to focus on completing the infrastructure and site clearance to soon fill the project. Especially, it is necessary to make planning for housing areas for workers and low-income housing to retain workers.



Former President Truong Tan Sang also suggested that the investor needs to actively build houses and apartments for remote workers at low prices to attract laborers. Currently, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai have been focusing on building housing for workers. If Long An Province does not promote the construction of houses for workers, it will be difficult for the province to compete for human resources with others.



The groundbreaking ceremony of Nam Thuan Industrial Park. (Photo: SGGP)



Leaders of Nam Thuan Industrial Park donated VND2 billion ($87,304) to support the local new rural construction.

On this occasion, the People's Committee of Long An Province also granted certificates to four investment projects in Xuyen A Industrial Park in Duc Hoa District, with a total capital of more than VND5 trillion.





By Dang Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan