Long An Province finds solutions for dragon fruit protection rights conflict

Director of the Long An Province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Thanh Truyen yesterday said that the provincial functional sectors are finding solutions to handle the obstacles related to the protection rights of red flesh dragon fruit variety (LD1) between farmers and Hoang Phat Fruit Company.
Previously, during the trial planting, the Southern Horticultural Research Institute sold red flesh dragon fruit variety (LD1) to farmers in Chau Thanh District, Long An Province for planting and multiplying. 

Several years later, the institute performed trading with Hoang Phat Fruit Company which holds the right to grant the certificate of variety protection.

At the current time, farmers who have demand of exporting this variety of dragon fruit are failing to show the planting areas code due to variety protection rights.

