Long An, Korean enterprises willing to enhance mutual cooperation

Vice Chairman of Long An Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Minh Lam speaks at the event.



Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of Long An Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Minh Lam said that the conference was considered a significant premise to bring cooperation opportunities between Long An Province and Korean businesses in upcoming time in parallel with the practical activity of marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

With the motto of the difficulties of enterprises being considered as difficulties of Long An Province as well as the success of businesses being the success of the province, the Mekong Delta province always facilitates Korean investors' cooperation with local enterprises.

Representatives of enterprises take a photo at the conference.

On the Korean side, the partners wanted to enhance cooperation relations and goods distribution between Long An Province and Korea.

He hoped that more practical and effective conferences will be organized in the upcoming time contributing to bringing new mutually beneficial cooperation chances.At the event, enterprises in the province proposed the Korean Government reduce taxes on goods for them to compete with other countries and inform more criteria of export for some products to the country.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong