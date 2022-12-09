  1. Business

Local carriers to start transport service of apricot, peach blossoms for Tet

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) and low-cost airline Pacific Airlines will transport apricot and peach blossoms for the upcoming lunar New Year Festival (Tet) on domestic flights from December 26, 2022 -February 5, 2023 (on the 4th day of the last lunar month – 15th day of the first lunar month).
Local carriers to start transport service of apricot, peach blossoms for Tet ảnh 1 Local airlines carry apricot, peach blossoms for Tet from December 26.
A passenger will be allowed to check in with 1-2 branches of apricot or peach blossoms, measuring a maximum of 150cm x 40cm x 40cm as a special ‘Luggage Consignment Service’.
The transportation fee will be VND450,000, not including VAT. Other container-grown trees will be transported in accordance with the requirements for cargo to ensure flight safety.
VNA, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) plan to provide millions of seats on domestic and international routes from January 6-February 5 (on the 15th day of the last lunar month – the 15th day of the first lunar month) in the next year.
Tickets have been available on Vietnam Airlines’ website, mobile app and official ticket offices and agents nationwide since August 15.

