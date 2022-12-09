Local carriers to start transport service of apricot, peach blossoms for Tet

Local airlines carry apricot, peach blossoms for Tet from December 26.

The transportation fee will be VND450,000, not including VAT. Other container-grown trees will be transported in accordance with the requirements for cargo to ensure flight safety.

VNA, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) plan to provide millions of seats on domestic and international routes from January 6-February 5 (on the 15th day of the last lunar month – the 15th day of the first lunar month) in the next year.

Tickets have been available on Vietnam Airlines’ website, mobile app and official ticket offices and agents nationwide since August 15.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh