List of seaports of third-class and higher announced

An aerial view of Hai Phong's Lach Huyen seaport. (Photo: VNA)

The list consists of two categorised as “special”, 11 as first-class, seven as second-class and 14 as third-class. Special seaports include Hai Phong in the north and Ba Ria-Vung Tau in the south.

The 11 first-class seaports are Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Can Tho.

Those of second class comprise Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Binh Thuan, Dong Thap, Hau Giang and Tra Vinh.

Fourteen third-class ones include Nam Dinh, Thai Binh, Quang Nam, Phu Yen, Ninh Thuan, Binh Duong, Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Soc Trang, An Giang, Vinh Long, Ca Mau and Kien Giang.

Last year, the government issued a decree providing instructions for the classification of seaports.

Under the decree, Vietnamese seaports are classified based on their scale and sphere of influence.

The scale of a seaport is evaluated through the total volume of cargo and the maximum size of vessels it can handle. The sphere of influence is judged by a port’s functions, for example, whether a seaport can act as an international gateway or serve socio-economic development at national, regional or provincial scales.

VNA