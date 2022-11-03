LEGO starts construction work of its factory in Binh Duong

Delegates take a look on the design of LEGO group's factory in Binh Duong Province.

Attending the groundbreaking ceremony was Crown Prince of Denmark, Frederik André Henrik Christian; Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, Binh Duong Province’s leaders, representatives of the Central and local agencies, and the Consulate General Danish Royal.



The factory covering an area of 44 hectares has a total investment capital of more than US$.3 billion. The new facility is expected to create 4,000 jobs in the next 15 years and be put into operation in 2024.

Chief Executive Officer of the LEGO Group , Niels B. Christiansen said that it is the first factory designed to operate as a carbon-neutral facility. The sum of the total energy consumption of the factory will be provided by an on-site solar park.

The factory uses modern energy-saving manufacturing machines and meets the qualifications and standards of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification which is a certification process that spreads environmental awareness to architects and contractors when constructing buildings. The design incorporates energy-efficient, water-conserving buildings with sustainable materials.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province said that LEGO Group’s project is the largest high-tech project in the province after the outbreak of Covid-19, showing the support of investors to Vietnam’s commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).





By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh