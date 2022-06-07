Last-minute gains of pillar stocks save VN-Index from losing

Like yesterday's trading session, large-cap stocks continued to turn green in the last minutes of the trading session, helping the VN-Index to close on high notes even though losers took the upper hand.The VN-Index’s rescuers include PLX with an increase of 4 percent, BVH with 3.7 percent, FPT with 2.3 percent, PNJ with 2.4 percent, POW with 6.9 percent, and VCB with 1.6 percent. Although SAB, MSN, GAS, and CTG did not increase strongly, thanks to their large capitalization, they also contributed positively to this trading session.The VN-Index edged up by 1.34 points to 1,291.35 points. Despite gaining points, the red color still dominated the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE), with 309 losers against 149 winners and 51 standstill stocks.In the VN30 group, besides the above gainers, most of them closed below reference prices, such as TPB with a decrease of 3.6 percent, SSI with 2.8 percent, STB with 1.5 percent, VHM with 1.2 percent, PDR with 1.5 percent, MBB with 1.1 percent, BID with 1.8 percent, ACB with 1.4 percent, and MWG 1.1 percent.The fact that the benchmark continued to advance thanks to the group of pillar stocks made many investors bewildered. Even many investors think they are disoriented because they cannot predict the market trend in the coming time.Unexpectedly high market liquidity was a bright spot in the trading session. According to statistics, the trading value of the HoSE reached more than VND17.83 trillion (nearly US$764.99 million), equivalent to 670.8 million shares successfully transferred.

By Hai Ho – Translated by Thuy Doan