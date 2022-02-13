Lang Son Province stops receiving fruit trucks from Feb 16

At the same time, it recommended that the departments of Industry and Trade of provinces and cities which export fresh fruit products to China through Lang Son Province widely inform enterprises and traders about this decision.
By the end of February 11, the total number of container trucks waiting for export at the three border gates of Huu Nghi, Tan Thanh, and Chi Ma of Lang Son Province was 1,646 vehicles. Of which, there were about 1,400 trucks carrying fresh fruits. Meanwhile, only about 70-90 vehicles were successfully passed customs clearance per day. Along with that, trucks carrying goods from the inland to the border gate area to wait for exporting tend to increase by 160-180 vehicles per day, mainly fresh fruits.
