Lang Son Province stops receiving fruit trucks from Feb 16

The People's Committee of Lang Son Province, on February 12, said that as container trucks carrying export goods were being congested at border gates in the province, the provincial Department of Industry and Trade had announced that from February 16 to the end of February 25, the province would temporarily stop receiving vehicles carrying fresh fruit products to the provincial road border gates to export to China to minimize losses for people and enterprises.
At the same time, it recommended that the departments of Industry and Trade of provinces and cities which export fresh fruit products to China through Lang Son Province widely inform enterprises and traders about this decision.

By the end of February 11, the total number of container trucks waiting for export at the three border gates of Huu Nghi, Tan Thanh, and Chi Ma of Lang Son Province was 1,646 vehicles. Of which, there were about 1,400 trucks carrying fresh fruits. Meanwhile, only about 70-90 vehicles were successfully passed customs clearance per day. Along with that, trucks carrying goods from the inland to the border gate area to wait for exporting tend to increase by 160-180 vehicles per day, mainly fresh fruits.

