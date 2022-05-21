Land rental prices in Southern industrial parks increase sharply

Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, with an area of 204 hectares, is leading in Ho Chi Minh City, with the leasable area and occupancy rate reaching 90 percent and land rental price hitting US$270 per square meter per term, up 15 percent compared to the beginning of the second quarter of 2021.



Hiep Phuoc 1 and Hiep Phuoc 2 industrial parks follow with the average land rental price of $250 per square meter per term, up 10 percent compared to the beginning of the second quarter of 2021. The occupancy rate at Hiep Phuoc 1 Industrial Park has touched 100 percent.



Seventeen out of 20 industrial parks in HCMC have an average land rental price above $120 per square meter per term. Three industrial parks in Cu Chi District, namely Northwest Cu Chi, Southeast, and HCMC Automotive- Mechanical, have average rental prices below $120 per square meter per term. However, they all have an occupancy rate of above 80 percent.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Bao Nghi