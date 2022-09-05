Lam Dong imports copyright flower varieties for production development

In the project, many flower varieties are imported from the Netherlands, Japan, Thailand, USA, Israel, France, Kenya, Ecuador, Spain, Denmark and China.



According to the plan, a total of nearly 1.3 million seeds, tops, plants, leaves, and flower bulbs of all kinds such as roses, safflower (calla lily), amaryllis , daffodils, alfalfa spiralis, chrysanthemums, dahlias, ranunculus, poinsettia will be imported to serve flower production in Lam Dong with a value of more than VND14.7 billion (US$628,559).

Flower varieties will be imported by four member companies of the Da Lat Flower Association, then distributed and transferred to groups of farmers, cooperatives, and businesses that have contracts with businesses along the value chain.





By Doan Kien - Translated by Anh Quan