Lam Dong and HCMC connect to sell agricultural products

Many workers hustled to make products at Anh Dao Cooperative in Da Lat City

At the fruit and vegetable processing zone on Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Street of Anh Dao Cooperative in Da Lat City, many workers hustled to make products. According to the process, agricultural products are harvested from the gardener, then they are brought directly to the warehouse to be classified according to each product that has been ordered in advance.

Each product will have its own way of preliminary processing and packaging, but the common point is that they are all classified from the source so that when they go to the place of consumption, they will limit the need to select products and limit the source of agricultural waste.

Ms. Uyen of Anh Dao Cooperative said that cabbage vegetables need to be wrapped in paper to avoid being crushed and damaged when they are transported to supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City. Each year, this unit supplies hundreds of thousands of tons of vegetables and fruits to the market, most of which go directly to chains of supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City, she revealed.

The Anh Dao Cooperative is one of the first four facilities in Lam Dong Province to implement the model of building and developing the production chain and consuming safe vegetables in the key vegetable growing areas to supply Ho Chi Minh City, carried out by the Lam Dong Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Institute of Agricultural Environment.

In addition, other 70 production and preliminary processing facilities for vegetables and fruits of all kinds in the province have been supplying to supermarkets and wholesale markets in the southern metropolis.

The Food Safety Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City has confirmed that 25 fruit and vegetable production and preliminary processing establishments including 19 production facilities and 6 preliminary processing facilities have been granted the certificate of food safety. Thereby, a number of stable supply chains of vegetables have been gradually formed to supply vegetables for markets in HCMC. Not only that, the process of monitoring and tracking the origin of agricultural and aquatic products between the two localities in the production and circulation process is coordinated effectively and timely.

Information on origin, and specific food safety monitoring results have gained consumers’ trust and confidence in choosing safe vegetable and fruit products from Lam Dong.

Ms. Trinh Thi Thanh, Deputy Head of the Trade Management Division under the Lam Dong Department of Industry and Trade, said that every year, a delegation of the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City will tour Lam Dong for ability assessment to make sure the balance of supply and demand; subsequently, farmers in Lam Dong Province have an understanding of production orientation to meet customers' needs.

Mr. Bui The, Deputy Director of Lam Dong Department of Industry and Trade, said that the participation of individuals and businesses in the cooperation chain will improve product quality and meet the requirements of using the trademark ‘ Da Lat veggies’ mainly vegetables and flowers. On the contrary, the link between the two localities also helps Lam Dong agricultural products to be facilitated into wholesale markets and supermarkets through the connection between manufacturers in Lam Dong and distributors in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the Lam Dong Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the province has 3,155ha of vegetables produced according to VietGAP standards. After linking with Ho Chi Minh City, the locality regularly updates production units according to VietGAP and provides information to consumers in Ho Chi Minh City upon request.

In addition, the two localities have regularly organized conferences, and seminars, and signed cooperation agreements between the Department of Education and Training, Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing zone and Industrial Park Authority (HEPZA) to supply veggies meeting VietGAP, GlobalGAP, HACCP, ISO standards into school canteens and canteens in industrial parks and export processing zones.

Along with that, the control of food safety has been promoted. Mr. Nguyen Van Chau, Deputy Director of Lam Dong Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that establishment participants in the safe food chain with Ho Chi Minh City are regularly monitored by the Lam Dong Department of Agriculture and Rural Development whose staff will write a diary of pesticides.

In the future, the two local agricultural sectors will coordinate to build, sign and implement a cooperation plan for the period 2022-2027, focusing on promoting the consumption of agricultural products and products that meet the needs of the local community to promote the supply of agricultural products and safe food for supermarkets, collective kitchens, restaurants and hotels in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Chau shared.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Anh Quan