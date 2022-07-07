Kyushu - Vietnam Business Association makes debut





Delegates cut the ribbon to launch the Kyushu - Vietnam Business Association. (Photo: VNA)

The KVBA, comprising 25 member enterprises of both countries, is tasked with providing economic information for its members; organising business matching workshops and conferences; helping businesses survey markets and open branches, representative offices, and manufacturing establishments in each other’s countries; and arranging fact-finding trips, among others.

Addressing the launch, Vietnamese co-chair of the KVBA Luong Lan Anh, who is also General Director of the JAT Joint Stock Company, said during the past over 10 years of working with Japanese partners, she always wishes to set up a Vietnamese business association in Japan that works practically for the sake of society and creates sustainable value for future generations.



The KVBA will act as a voluntary and non-profit community connecting organisation, she noted.



Consul General of Vietnam in Fukuoka Vu Binh speaks at the launch. (Photo: VNA)

Junji Miyake, General Director of the Sun Create Idea company and also the Japanese co-chair of the association, appreciated the assistance from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka, adding that the KVBA will help connect the two countries’ enterprises and become one of their growth drivers in Kyushu region.

Consul General of Vietnam in Fukuoka Vu Binh was elected Honourary Chairman of the association.

He described the KVBA establishment as a vivid demonstration of the growth of the Vietnamese community, which is strongly connected with the thriving strategic partnership between the two countries.

He expressed his hope that the association will live up to its founders’ expectations to bring benefits to members and contribute to Vietnam - Japan economic ties.

VNA